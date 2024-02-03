Recall alert: Hormel Foods recalls spiced deli ham products due to misbranding

WASHINGTON — Hormel Foods is recalling approximately 945 pounds of ready-to-eat spiced deli ham products because of misbranding and an undeclared allegen.

According to a news release issued Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Hormel, based in Austin, Minnesota, said that the ham may contain milk. The known allergen was not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat spiced deli ham was packaged on Nov. 17, 2023, according to the FSIS.

A 5-pound plastic casing or various weight packages sliced from a retail deli containing “Hormel Spiced Ham With Natural Juices” with lot code 051424 represented on the immediate packaging. The product is packaged in boxed cases labeled as “HML SPCD HAM-D SHAPE 9/5LB” with a case code 04472 and PREPARE/FRZ BY date of 05/14/24-07.

The products have the establishment number “EST. 199″ inside the USDA mark of inspection, the news release stated. The items were shipped to retail establishments in Pennsylvania.

Those retailers sliced the spiced ham in the deli areas of their stores for subsequent purchase by customers.

The problem was discovered when on establishment notified FSIS that retail deli employees observed cheese in the spiced deli ham product while slicing it, according to the news release. The spiced deli ham product does not contain milk, a known allergen, so it is not declared on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, the FSIS said.

Costumers who are allergic to milk and have bought the recalled products should not eat them, the agency said. They should either be thrown away or returned to the point of sale.

Customers with questions can with food safety questions can call Hormel Foods Customer Relations at hormelfoods.com, https://www.hormelfoods.com/about/contact-us/ or call 800-523-4635, Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

