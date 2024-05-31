Recall alert: FDA announces recall of 1.9M bottles of Fiji water

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of more than 78,500 cases of Fiji Natural Artesian Water.

The federal agency said the water could be contaminated with manganese and three types of bacteria.

The cases of water have UPC code number 6 32565 00004 3. The individual bottles have UPC code 6 32565 00001.

They have the following production dates on the cases and on the back of bottles.

Nov. 11, 2023

Nov. 12, 2023

Nov. 13, 2023

Nov. 24, 2023

Nov. 25, 2023

The water was sold nationwide through Amazon, USA Today reported.

Despite the recall, the FDA said the contamination “is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.”

Fiji released a statement to USA Today, which read, “We conducted evaluations of the levels of manganese, a naturally occurring mineral, and any bacteria, and consumers can be fully confident of no health or safety risk.”

The Environmental Protection Agency said, “Manganese is naturally occurring in the environment. Manganese is essential for normal physiologic functioning in humans and animals, and exposure to low levels of manganese in the diet is considered to be nutritionally essential in humans.”

It can be found in water, air, soil and food, but usually in low levels.

But consistent ingestion of high levels of manganese can cause issues with a person’s central nervous system including problems with visual reaction time, hand steadiness, and eye-hand coordination”

A news release was not published when the recall happened on March 4, because customers who bought the water were contacted.

“The affected products were immediately and voluntarily recalled, with 99% of affected bottles reclaimed from warehouses and the remainder in warehouses to be returned,” Fiji told USA Today.

If you have the recalled water you can call Fiji at 866-406-4149.

