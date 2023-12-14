Recall alert: Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta recalled in three states over ‘foreign matter’ in cans

Nearly 2,000 cases of Diet Coke, Sprite and Fanta have been taken off shelves in three states due to “potential foreign material” in the can, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The drinks were pulled from Florida, Alabama and Mississippi stores. The FDA has not identified what the material in the can is.

While the cans were pulled from shelves in November, the FDA is warning customers in affected states to check their homes and discard the products.

The recalled products were sold as 12-ounce aluminum cans packaged in a 12-pack fridge pack. A fridge pack is a skinny cardboard box with a cut-out to dispense the cans.

The affected cans best by, lot and UPC numbers are:

Diet Coke cans have a best-by date of 01/29/24 with lot no. JAN2924MBD3, and UPC no. 49000028911;

Fanta’s cans are best by 07/29/24 with lot no. JUL2924MBD3 and UPC 49000030730;

Sprite cans are best by 07/29/24 with lot no. JUL2924MBD3 and UPC 49000028928.





