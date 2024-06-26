Recall alert: 21 million Miniverse ‘Make It Mini’ toy sets recalled

A toy company on Tuesday announced that it is recalling about 21 million of its Miniverse “Make it Mini” toy sets due to the risk that resin included in the sets could cause burns or skin and respiratory irritation.

The recalled sets contain resins that, when liquid, can cause skin, eye and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched or ingested, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. They include “Make It Mini Appliances,” “Make It Mini Food” and “Make It Mini Lifestyle” sets.

Resins included in the sets can be used to imitate items like a peanut butter jar, maple syrup or a milk container and imitates food when hardened, the CPSC said. They were included in more than three dozen sets.

Officials said MGA Entertainment, the company behind the toys, has gotten 26 reports related to the recall, including reports of skin burns and irritation and respiratory irritation. One person reported that their asthma was triggered by the resin, according to the CPSC.

The agency identified the sets being recalled by their item numbers and UPC codes, which can be found on the backside of the product wrapping. The CPSC released the following list of recalled sets:

Item No. Product description UPC bar code 426028 MGA's Mini Verse PIZZA PARTY 035051426028 589938 MGA's Miniverse Food/Diner PDQ 035051589938 426011 MGA's Miniverse Make It ICE CREAM 035051426011 587200 MGA's Miniverse-Food Series Cafe PDQ 035051587200 120339 MGA's Miniverse-Make It All You Can Eat 035051120339 504153 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Halloween 3pk 035051504153 593768 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Hllwn PDQ 035051591768 504221 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Holiday 3pk 035051504221 593782 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Holiday PDQ 035051593782 591832 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Kitchen 035051591832 591849 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini: Multi Pack 035051591849 594918 MGA's Miniverse-Make/Mini Fds Cfe 2pk 2A 035051594918 505600 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Appliances PDQ 035051505600 516507 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Birdfeeders 035051516507 505631 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Breakfast Shop 035051505631 593904 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Sp/Easter 3pk 035051593904 505471 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Sp/Easter PDQ 035051505471 593720 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Vl Day 3pk 035051593720 505457 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Vl Day PDQ 035051505457 505662 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Dinner Pack 035051505662 505419 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Diner S3A PDQ 035051505419 591818 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Café S2A PDQ 035051591818 505396 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Cafe S3A PDQ 035051505396 591825 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Diner S2A PDQ 035051591825 591856 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Home S1A PDQ 035051591856 505648 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Ice Cream Shop 053505505648 505372 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1A PDQ 035051505372 505686 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Movie Theater S Pk 035051505686 505693 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Pastry Shop 035051505693 505655 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Sweets Shop 035051505655 505372 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1B PDQ 035051923749 505372 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1A PDQ 035051923459 505396 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Cafe S3B PDQ 035051923510 505396 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Cafe S3A PDQ 035051923428 505419 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Dnr S3B PDQ 035051923527 505419 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Diner S3A PDQ 035051923435 505600 MGA's Miniverse-Mini Appliances PDQ 035051923442 591832 MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Kitchen 035051923503

Officials urged people who have the sets to stop using any that still have unused resins and to contact MGA for a refund or replacement.

The toys were sold at a slew of stores nationwide between October 2022 and June 2024, including Target, Walmart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, Aldi and Hobby Lobby. They were also sold online on Amazon and other sites. They cost between $7 and $52, depending on the model and whether they were packaged in a box set.

The resins that prompted the recall include chemical substances that exceed the amount allowed in products for children by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act, officials said.

After the resins cure, they are longer hazardous, according to the CPSC.

Consumers can contact MGA by phone from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at 800-222-4685. They can also be reached by email at mvcustomer_care@mgae.com or online.

©2024 Cox Media Group