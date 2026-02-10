Recall alert: 141K Prius vehicles recalled over door issues

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of nearly 141,300 Toyota Prius vehicles.

Water can get into the rear door switch and cause a short circuit, allowing an unlocked rear door to open unexpectedly, the agency said.

The following vehicles are part of the recall:

2023-2024

Prius Prime

2023-2026

Prius

2025-2026

Prius Plug-in Hybrid

Dealers will modify the rear door switch circuits for free.

Owners will get letters in the mail after March 15, but can call Toyota customer service at 800-331-4331. The company’s internal recall number is 26TB03.

The new recall, NHTSA’s 26V049, is an expansion and a replacement for recall 24V274. Vehicles repaired under the previous recall notice will have to have the new repair made, the agency said.

©2026 Cox Media Group