Reactions from around the world following Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis announcement

Leaders, family members and others from around the world have shared their well-wishes to Princess Kate after she shared her cancer diagnosis Friday.

The Princess of Wales announced Friday that she is undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer. Catherine did not say what form of cancer she was diagnosed with.

“You are brave, and we love you. ~Jill,” the First Lady of the United States Jill Biden wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to CNN.

“Your Highness, in this difficult period you are going through, Brigitte and I wish you a full recovery. Your strength and resilience inspire us all,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on X.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared his wishes for “a full and rapid recovery,” on X, according to The Guardian.

“My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children, and the entire Royal Family following the news of her cancer so courageously shared,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on X.

Kate’s brother James Middleton shared a photo of them as children on Instagram, The Guardian reported.

“Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too,” James Middleton said.

Other family members who released statements following Kate’s announcement were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as King Charles III.

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in a statement obtained by CNN.

King Charles III released a statement earlier through Buckingham Palace saying that he is “so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,” according to the statement, per The Associated Press.

