Pregnant mother of 4, accused in drunk driving hit-and-run that left 2 dead, over dozen injured

WATERTOWN, Mich. — A woman is facing charges after two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Clinton County, Michigan over the weekend.

The crash happened Saturday around 6:30 p.m. in Watertown Township, according to WILX.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said that a group of people were on the shoulder of a road heading to a relative’s house when they were hit by a vehicle, according to the news outlet. After the crash, the vehicle took off from the scene.

“Her car was located with severe damage to the front passenger side, consistent with witness statements, as well as blood, hair, and other tissue on her vehicle,” said Debra Martinez, the Clinton County chief assistant prosecutor, according to WILX.

The victims were identified by authorities, according to WDIV, as Jonathan Esch, 30, and Daniel Harris, 42. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 14 others were injured in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. One was in critical condition and the rest are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. An update on the victim in critical condition has not been released.

Eight juveniles are among those injured, WDIV reported.

Ashley Marie Monroe, 35, is facing 11 felonies, according to WLNS. Those felonies include two counts of operating under the influence causing death, two counts of failure to stop at the scene or accident when at fault causing death, six counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury and a count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death, the sheriff’s office said.

Monroe’s attorney said that she is pregnant and has four other children ages 1, 7, 11 and 13, according to WJBK.

She pleaded not guilty, the news outlet reported.

Monroe’s bond was set at $1 million, according to WLNS.

Following the crash, Watertown Township’s Memorial Day events were canceled, WILX reported.

“Out of respect to the family of the tragic event that occurred on May 18th on Wacousta Road, the Watertown Memorial Day events scheduled for May 25, 2024 have been CANCELED this year,” Watertown Charter Township Clerk Carolyn Brokob said on Facebook.

