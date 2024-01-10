Police say 80 pounds of drugs disguised as Christmas presents in car during traffic stop

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A man was arrested after an office conducted a traffic stop and found drugs wrapped as Christmas gifts in the vehicle in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said two days before Christmas, an officer stopped an SUV that was speeding near Interstate 40 and Peebly Road. The officer was with the Criminal Interdiction Team of Central Oklahoma (CITCO).

The officer noticed Christmas packages wrapped in the car and after investigating found that the “gifts” were bundles of cocaine and methamphetamine that were wrapped, police said.

The officer found 38 lbs of cocaine and 42 pounds of methamphetamine inside, according to KFOR.

The driver, John Moore Jr., 56, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs and use of a firearm while committing a felony, according to the news outlet.

The Criminal Interdiction Team of Central Oklahoma (CITCO) is a program between the Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

