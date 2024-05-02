Police file onto UCLA campus near pro-Palestinian protest camp

Police in riot gear moved onto the campus of the University of California at Los Angeles early Thursday before they were pushed back by pro-Palestinian protesters, according to The Associated Press.

>> Read more trending news

Shortly before 2 a.m., about 15 LAPD officers entered through a makeshift barricade the area where protesters are gathered, The Los Angeles Times reported.

As police began to move toward the edge of the encampment, scores of protesters yelled “Shame on you!” and moved toward the officers who backed off, the AP reported.

Protesters claim police are using rubber bullets

Update 7:08 a.m. EDT May 2: Several media outlets are reporting that protesters have said police are firing rubber bullets at them.

Neither the Los Angeles Police Department nor the California Highway Patrol have commented on either the use of rubber bullets or how many protesters have been arrested.

Protesters throw umbrellas, shine flashlights toward police

Update 6:52 a.m. EDT May 2: Protesters are pushing back on police by tossing umbrellas at them and shining flashlights and cellphone camera flashes in their eyes.

Protesters are holding their line, facing off with police, according to The Los Angeles Times.

About a dozen people have been arrested so far, according to CNN.

Flashbangs continue to go off.

Protesters are being arrested

Update 6:29 a.m. EDT May 2: Protesters are being arrested as officers are moving through the encampment, tossing barricades aside. Hundreds of protesters are facing off with officers.

Police begin to remove barricades on campus

Update 6:22 a.m. EDT May 2: California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers are beginning to move into the encampment and take down barricades, more than six hours after police first issued an order for protesters to leave the school or be arrested.

Continued loud bangs are being heard in the area.

Here’s the view from another end of the encampment. Police riot helmets periodically pop up, visible just past the barricades. Protestors with megaphones asking for shields, bodies and helmets at the front line. Police in the building windows now. pic.twitter.com/XtdaDQYbt8 — Connor Sheets (@ConnorASheets) May 2, 2024

Protesters briefly surround officers

Update 6:17 a.m. EDT May 2: Police officers tried to enter the staircase leading into the U.C.L.A. encampment, but protesters blocked them with wooden pallets and homemade shields, The New York Times is reporting. Chanting, “Cops go home!”, hundreds of protesters surrounded the officers for several minutes.

Original story:

Some in the crowd tossed water bottles and other objects as the officers retreated. Some protesters were seen putting on hard hats, goggles and respirator masks.

According to CNN, protesters appear to overwhelmingly outnumber police, and could be heard chanting “We’re not leaving!”

Back in the encampment. Appears a big police operation is likely afoot. Protesters blocking various entry points so law enforcement would have to go through them to get to the encampment. Here’s the scene at one of the main entry points. Calls for shields and helmets. pic.twitter.com/rV0QZ5v3eq — Connor Sheets (@ConnorASheets) May 2, 2024

Hours earlier, police said that the UCLA encampment was an unlawful assembly, a source told CNN. The protesters were told to disperse or face arrest.

UCLA has become a hot spot in the growing number of college campus protests against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza in the war with the terror group Hamas.

Hundreds of demonstrators were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday on college campuses across the United States. The majority of demonstrations have called for colleges to divest from companies that support Israel and the war in Gaza.

Police arrested more than 280 people Tuesday at Columbia University and the City College of New York as they took down barricades and cleared the protesters from the schools.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group