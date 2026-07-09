Phil Regan, former MLB pitcher, longtime coach, dies at 89

Phil Regan, who developed into a star reliever with the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 1960s and spent five decades as a pitching coach, died on Wednesday, his attorney said. He was 89.

Regan died peacefully of natural causes, his attorney, Matthew Blit, told ESPN and The Associated Press.

The right-hander, nicknamed “The Vulture” by Sandy Koufax because of his clutch performances out of the bullpen, played for four teams during a 13-season career that began in 1960 and ended in 1972.

He was an All-Star in 1966, his first season with the Dodgers. That year, he posted a 14-1 record and a 1.62 ERA in relief and led the National League in saves (21) and appearances (48) in 1966 as he helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the pennant.

The Hall of Fame remembers Phil Regan, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 89.



A 1966 All-Star, Regan pitched 13 seasons for the Tigers, Dodgers, Cubs and White Sox before working as a coach, scout, minor league instructor and manager. pic.twitter.com/mh1MOMN4Nh — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) July 9, 2026

Regan compiled a 96-81 record with the Dodgers, Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox. He finished with a 3.84 ERA in 551 games.

He would work as a coach or scout for six major league teams, and was the pitching coach for the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners and Cleveland, the AP reported. He also served as pitching coach for Team USA at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Regan managed the Baltimore Orioles to a 71-73 record during the strike-shortened 1995 season, according to ESPN.

After his major league playing career ended, Regan became the pitching coach at Grand Valley State in 1974. He had a 1760153 record at the school in nine seasons, winning two conference titles and a pair of NAIA District 23 crowns, the school said in a news release. He was inducted into the university’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 1989.

Former GVSU Baseball skipper, Phil Regan, passed away today at the age of 89. Thank you for your contribution to GVSU Baseball coach. #AnchorUp | #ForTheValleyhttps://t.co/AziV3872x6 pic.twitter.com/tNNQU9XFBl — GVSU Baseball (@GVSUBaseball) July 8, 2026

Regan, a native of Otsego, Michigan, also managed for more than two decades in the Dominican and Venezuelan winter leagues, the AP reported.

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