Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton marries longtime girlfriend Jade Jones

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones made it official on Tuesday, getting married nearly a year after annoucing their engagement.

The couple still plans a big wedding ceremony on Aug. 1, but decided to tie the knot at a courthouse in downtown Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Jones posted several photos on her Instagram account wearing a white dress and carrying flowers, while Haliburton was in a black T-shirt and pants.

“It’s (courthouse) official,” Jones wrote, adding emojis of a champagne bottle and a ring.

Haliburton, 26, and Jones met while both were students at Iowa State, ESPN reported. They dated for seven years and were engaged last July 28 at center court of the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, according to the Star.

Haliburton averaged 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists on the floor with the Cyclones from 2018 to 2020 while Jones was on the sidelines as a member of the Iowa State cheerleading team, ESPN reported.

One of the photographs from Jones’ social media post featured friends and family members who served as witnesses, according to the newspaper. In attendance to make the ceremony official were Haliburton’s mother, Brenda, and Pacers assistant coach Isaac Yacob, the Star reported.

Haliburton was a first-round pick (and 12th overall) of the Sacramento Kings in the 2020 NBA draft. He spent the first 1 1/2 seasons with the Kings before he was dealt to the Pacers during the 2021-22 season.

He is a two-time All-Star and has been a third-team All-NBA selection the past two seasons. Haliburton also averaged 18.6 points per game for the Pacers during the 2024-25 season.

He missed the 2025-26 season after suffering a torn Achilles during Game 7 of the NBA Finals, ESPN reported.

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