New phone plan allows you to add a second phone number to your existing phone

Verizon is offering customers the option of adding a second phone number to existing phones, saying it will eliminate the need to have two phones if you want to separate personal calls from others.

T-Mobile has a similar plan called Digits that allows two phone numbers for one phone, as does Google Voice.

“Today, Verizon announced the launch of Second Number, a new plan that allows customers to get a second unlimited talk and text lines on their same phone for a limited-time cost of just $10 per month,” the company said in a news release on its website.

The release said the extra $10 a month does not include fees and is only good until June 5, then it increases to $15 a month.

The option is available to all new and existing Verizon consumer postpaid customers with a Dual SIM device.

