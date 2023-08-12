Man steals ambulance, crashes into at least 10 vehicles during chase, police say

ARLINGTON, Va. — A man involved in a traffic crash in northern Virginia on Saturday is accused of stealing an ambulance and striking at least 10 vehicles as he led police on a chase into Washington, D.C., authorities said.

According to a news release posted on Facebook by Virginia State Police, authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 395 near Exit 10 in Arlington County at 3:41 p.m. EDT.

Troopers said a man involved in the accident entered an Arlington County Fire Department ambulance and drove away from the crash scene, WJLA-TV reported.

The stolen ambulance left I-395 and detoured through Crystal City and then got back on the interstate, finally crossing into the nation’s capital, WJLA reported.

“The pursuit continued into Washington, D.C., where the ambulance came to a stop after crashing into another vehicle,” the Virginia State Police said in its statement. “The suspect driver was taken into custody without further incident.”

According to WJLA, the ambulance was stopped at 14th and D streets.

Authorities said that during the chase, the ambulance struck at least 10 vehicles, WTTG-TV reported. According to state troopers, one of the vehicles that was hit was a Virginia State Police vehicle.

No serious injuries were reported, authorities said.