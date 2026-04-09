Man accused in fatal shooting during bachelor party outing

BROKEN BOW, Okla. — A 22-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting another man during a bachelor party outing in Oklahoma, authorities said.

According to Oklahoma online court records, Nolan Dain Engel was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree.

In a news release, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office asked for assistance after they were called to a residence in Broken Bow on Saturday, shortly before 1 a.m. CT.

Deputies arriving at the scene discovered Braden William Uhlmann, 21, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, KXII reported.

Agents with the OSBI began speaking with Engel, whom they said was at the residence when the shooting occurred.

According to court documents, Engel made “spontaneous statements to arriving officers regarding himself as the shooter.”

The man told investigators that he was on a bachelor party trip with three other friends when he heard knocking noises outside of the Airbnb cabin where they were staying, KXII reported.

Engel allegedly told investigators that he saw a person’s shadow outside of the cabin and fired a shot from a 9mm handgun, according to the television station.

The suspect said that he and a friend left the cabin and discovered Uhlmann lying on the porch, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper chest.

It was unclear what relationship Uhlmann had, if any, to the men in the Airbnb.

According to his obituary, Uhlmann was born in Minneapolis and attended Stephen F. Austin, where he was scheduled to receive his degree in accounting in December.

He moved to Texas and excelled in football during his high school years, the obituary stated.

After determining that Engel fired the shot, investigators arrested him and booked him into the McCurtain County Jail, the OSBI said.

There were no other injuries reported; an investigation is ongoing.

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