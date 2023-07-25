LeBron James’ son Bronny suffers cardiac arrest during USC practice

The son of NBA great LeBron James has suffered a health emergency.
Bronny James, 18, suffered a cardiac arrest during a practice with the USC basketball team on Monday, Sports Illustrated reported.
He is an incoming freshman.
The James family released a statement to The Athletic’s Shams Charania saying that Bronny James collapsed on the court and was taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition and no longer in the intensive care unit.
USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2023
TMZ reported that a 911 call was placed at 9:26 a.m. Monday from the college’s Galen Center. Bronny James was apparently unconscious and taken to a hospital by ambulance.
The teen was a McDonald’s All-American his senior year in high school and his father has said he wants to play with his son in the NBA.
Bronny James averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists his senior season at Sierra Canyon School, TMZ reported.
