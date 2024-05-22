Indianapolis 500: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer tapped as honorary starters

Actors Austin Butler and Jodie Comer will wave the green flag to get the Indianapolis 500 started.

>> Read more trending news

The pair are stars of the upcoming film “The Bikeriders.”

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles announced the two stars latest roles on Tuesday, writing, “Austin and Jodie star in a movie focused on two wheels, but they’re about to experience the exhilaration of 33 of the fastest cars on four wheels as they stand atop the flag stand and wave the green flag to officially start the world’s greatest race. This is one of the most powerful and exciting moments in all of sports.”

“The Bikeriders” IMDB synopsis describes the film: “After a chance encounter, headstrong Kathy is drawn to Benny, member of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals. As the club transforms into a dangerous underworld of violence, Benny must choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.

Butler portrays Benny while Comer stars as Kathy.

Tom Hardy, Michael Shannon and Norman Reedus are also in the film which comes out June 21.

Butler is best known for his portrayal as Elvis Presley in 2022′s “Elvis.” He also appeared in “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood,” “Masters of the Air” and “Dune: Part Two.”

Comer starred in “Killing Eve,” “Free Guy” and “The Last Duel.”

Butler and Comer will wave the green flag to start the Indianapolis 500 at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday.

©2024 Cox Media Group