Harry Lloyd of ‘Game of Thrones’ cast as producer George Martin in ‘The Beatles’ movies

British actor Harry Lloyd, best known for playing Viserys Targaryen in the first season of “Game of Thrones,” will be part of The Beatles’ upcoming biopics. He will portray the Fab Four’s legendary producer, George Martin, Variety reported.

Lloyd joins Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harrison Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison in “The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event,” which is scheduled to be released in April 2028.

‘The Beatles’ Movies Cast ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Harry Lloyd as Producer George Martin (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/LDBDAB82Ju — Variety (@Variety) November 21, 2025

The casting was revealed Friday by Martin’s son, Giles Martin, in a prerecorded interview aired on the “Ryan Tubridy Show” on Virgin Radio U.K.

“He’s really good. He’s very committed,” Giles Martin said.

Variety has confirmed the casting with the production team of the biopic.

George Martin, who died in 2016 at the age of 90, was known as “the Fifth Beatle” because of his extensive work with the band. He signed the unknown group to EMI’s Parlophone label in 1962.

A classically trained musician, Martin wrote most of the orchestral and string arrangements on Beatles songs and also played the piano.

Martin produced 30 No. 1 singles in the United Kingdom and 23 chart-toppers on Billboard’s Hot 100 in the United States -- 19 for Beatles recordings. He was nominated for 21 Grammy Awards, winning six times, and produced most of the Beatles’ albums.

Martin also produced recordings for America, Elton John, Jeff Beck, Neil Sedaka, Kenny Rogers and Celine Dion.

Lloyd appeared in six episodes of “Game of Thrones.” He also has had roles in “Wolf Hall” and “Legion.” He is also due to star in the sixth season of “Slow Horses.”

©2025 Cox Media Group