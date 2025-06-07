Former NFL player Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones charged with assault of an officer, public intoxication

COVINGTON, Ky. — Police in Kentucky arrested former NFL player and Atlanta native Adam “Pacman” Jones.

WHIO-TV, Channel 2’s sister station in Ohio, reports Jones was booked into the Kenton County Jail early Saturday morning.

Jones faces charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct in the second degree and assault on a police officer in the third degree, according to the jail records. Police have not said what led to the charges.

This is at least the third arrest within the past two years for Jones, who has a history of legal issues.

WHIO-TV reported Jones was arrested at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG) in 2023 for alcohol intoxication, terroristic threatening, and disorderly conduct.

He later pleaded guilty to one count of disorderly conduct in December 2023.

Arlington, Texas police arrested Jones back in November after officers said he got into a fight near AT&T Stadium after the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing match, the Athletic reported.

Jones played 13 years in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos.

