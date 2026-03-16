First Oscars, then burgers: Michael B. Jordan makes In-N-Out stop to celebrate win

Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan had a very important stop after winning an Academy Award.

After he was given his Oscar for Best Actor in “Sinners” on Sunday night, he swung by In-N-Out Burger, award in hand, to grab some food.

He posed with the Oscar at the counter, and was all smiles, and was greeted by cheers and shouts of his name.

Jordan visited a location on Sunset Boulevard, KABC reported.

People magazine said he was on the way to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party when he took a fast-food break.

When he accepted his award, he thanked his family, “Sinners” director Ryan Coogler, his co-stars and Black actors and actresses who won leading Oscars.

“And to be amongst those giants, amongst those great greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys,” he said.

Jordan beat Leonardo DiCaprio, Wagner Moura, Ethan Hawke, and Timothée Chalamet for best actor.

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