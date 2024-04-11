Dollar Tree employee arrested for arson after fire leads to $1.5 million in damages

BATON ROUGE, La. — Fire officials said an employee of a Dollar Tree was arrested after a fire at the end of last month in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

>> Read more trending news

Central Fire Department said on Facebook that on Wednesday, an employee was arrested and had been accused of aggravated arson in connection with a fire at a Dollar Tree store on March 24 in Baton Rouge.

The suspect was identified by the Baton Rouge Fire Department as Keiresten Dunn, 19, according to WAFB.

Central Fire Department responded to the fire with the Baton Rouge Fire Department and the District Six Fire Department. Central Fire Department said that the store had about $1,500,000 in damages as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported, according to WAFB.

No information has been released about if or when the store will reopen, the news outlet reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group