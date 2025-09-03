‘Dancing with the Stars’ unveils season 34 cast

NEW YORK — A new cast of celebrities is stepping into the ballroom to put their dance skills to the test on "Dancing With the Stars."

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, actors Corey Feldman and Danielle Fishel, and author Hilaria Baldwin are among the celebrities who will be competing on season 34 of the hit dance competition series.

The full cast, announced Wednesday on "Good Morning America," also includes social media stars Dylan Efron and Alix Earle, wildlife advocate Robert Irwin, Pentatonix star Scott Hoying, comedian Andy Richter, and Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck, stars of the reality TV series "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

Season 34 of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are returning as co-hosts for season 34 alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Check out the full list of celebrities competing on “DWTS” season 34 below, and see which pro they will be dancing alongside in the ballroom.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik

Podcaster and author Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko

Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

Former NBA All-Star Baron Davis and Britt Stewart

Podcaster Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

TV personality Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

‘80s star Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson

“Boy Meets World” star Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov

Actress Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold

Wildlife advocate Robert Irwin and Witney Carson

“Fifth Harmony” Singer Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas

Comedian Andy Richter and Emma Slater

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group