Courteney Cox shares favorite ‘Friends’ moment with Matthew Perry in tribute

Courteney Cox became the second cast member from “Friends” to pay tribute to the late Matthew Perry on Tuesday, posting a favorite moment from the beloved comedy series with her onscreen husband on Instagram.

Cox’s moving tribute came several hours after “Friends” co-star Matt LeBlanc also honored his fellow actor on Instagram.

Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing on the sitcom “Friends” from 1994 to 2004, died on Oct. 28 from an apparent drowning. He was 54.

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,” Cox wrote.

Cox posted a video from the show’s Season 4 finale in 1998 -- “The One with Ross’s Wedding” -- Rolling Stone reported. That was the episode when viewers learned that Monica (Cox) and Chandler (Perry) had a one-night stand at a London hotel, which would ignite a long-term romance.

In the episode, Ross (Davis Schwimmer) bursts into the hotel room and announces to Chandler, who is in bed, that he is getting married that day. After he leaves, Monica peeks her head out from the covers and asks Chandler, “Do you think he knew I was here?”

Cox’s clip includes a blooper that has Monica adding, “OK, your turn,” Rolling Stone reported. She then tells the audience, “We’re kidding, he told me to say it!”

“When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share,” Cox wrote. “To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London.

“But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.”

