Cole Brings Plenty, ‘1923′ actor, found dead in Kansas

EDGERTON, Kan. — Actor Cole Brings Plenty, who appeared in the “Yellowstone” spinoff series “1923,” was found dead on Friday, a week after he went missing, authorities said. He was 27.

In a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies checking out a report of an unoccupied vehicle at 11:45 a.m. CDT on Friday found the body of Brings Plenty, of Lawrence, Kansas, in a nearby wooded area.

The actor had been missing since March 31, The Kansas City Star reported.

Brings Plenty had been sought by the Lawrence Police Department on charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident on March 31, according to the newspaper.

Charges were filed on April 3 against Brings Plenty, WDAF-TV reported. He was facing charges of aggravated residential burglary, criminal restraint and aggravated domestic battery, the television station reported.

A cause of death was not immediately available, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Brings Plenty is the nephew of “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty and appeared in two episodes of the show’s spinoff series, “1923,” WDAF reported. According to the Rapid City (S.D.) Journal, he attended Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence.

Later on Friday, Mo Brings Plenty posted his family’s sorrow in an Instagram post.

“I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole,” Mo Brings Plenty wrote, quoting Joe Brings Plenty Sr. “We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas. I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward. Please know we appreciate you and appreciate your understanding.”

An investigation is ongoing.

