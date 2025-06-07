Trending

Coco Gauff defeats Aryna Sabalenka to win her first French Open title

2025 French Open - Day Fourteen PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Coco Gauff of United States celebrates a point against Aryna Sabalenka during the Women's Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Coco Gauff has won the French Open for the first time by defeating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday.

The second-ranked Gauff came out on top of a contest that was full of tension and momentum swings to claim her second major trophy after the 2023 U.S Open, where she also came from a set down to beat Sabalenka in the final.

It was the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 final in Paris since 2013, when Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova, and just the second in the last 30 years.

