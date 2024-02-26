Chris Gauthier, known for roles in “Once Upon a Time,” “Smallville,’ dies at 48

Chris Gauthier, a Canadian actor known for his roles in “Once Upon a Time,” “Smallville” and “Eureka,” died on Feb. 23 from an unspecified short illness, according to his management.

Gauthier was 48.

In a statement posted to Facebook, TriStar Appearances’ Chad Colvin confirmed the news: “When his wife reached out to me yesterday with the news, I wept tears of disbelief for hours. It’s taken me til now to fully mentally and emotionally steel myself to write this.”

“Chris was the literal textbook definition of a character actor. You may not have known his name but you knew his face, you knew his voice, and you knew that if he was onscreen, you were in for a helluva ride. Whether he was standing toe-to-toe against Clark Kent on ‘Smallville’ as the Toyman (pictured), tormenting Dean on ‘Supernatural,’ on deck with Hook as Smee in ‘Once Upon A Time’ or in guest roles in the countless other productions he was in, he ALWAYS gave it his all when the camera was rolling,” the statement continued.

Some of Gauthier’s other credits include “Harper’s Island,” “Sanctuary,” “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Charmed” and “Joe Pickett,” according to IMDb.

Gauthier also had roles in the movies “40 Days and 40 Nights,” “Agent Cody Banks” and “Freddy vs. Jason.”

Colin O’Donoghue, who played Hook in “Once Upon a Time,” paid tribute to the actor on Instagram: “Rest in Peace Chris! Heartbroken! My love and thoughts go out to Erin (Gauthier’s wife) and the boys! You will be missed brother! You were the real captain!!”

