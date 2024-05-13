Avril Lavigne to release greatest hits album

Fans of Avril Lavigne can relive their “Sk8er Boi” era.

The singer announced that she is doing not only a greatest hits tour but also will release a compilation album this year of her biggest songs.

Can't do a greatest hits tour without a greatest hits album!!!



Dropping June 21st 💚🩷🧡🖤



Pre-Order: https://t.co/cvF2yKNLng pic.twitter.com/VJAWSW5Tlc — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) May 10, 2024

And of course “Sk8er Boi” will be on the 20-track “Greatest Hits” album, along with “Complicated,” “Girlfriend” and “Don’t Tell Me,” Billboard reported.

There will also be collaborations such as “I’m a Mess” with Yungblud, “Bois Lie” with Machine Gun Kelly and “Love it When You Hate Me” with blackbear.

The collection will be available on streaming, but will also be released on CD and 12″ vinyl. Target will have a special edition that will be neon green.

“Let Go,” her debut album was released in 2002, with her most recent album, “Love Sux,” released in 2022, UPI reported.

The album will be available on June 21.

She will appear at the ACM Awards on May 16 then will hit the road for a world tour on May 22 starting in Vancouver and ending on Sept. 18 in Calgary.

May 22: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

May 25: White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, Wash.

May 26: RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre, Ridgefield, Wash.

May 28: Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, Calif.

May 30: Kia Forum, Inglewood, Calif.

June 1: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

June 2: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

June 14: Rock for People 2024, Hradec, Czechia

June 15: Novarock 2024, Nickelsdorf, Austria

June 17: Pula Arena, Pula Croatia

June 21: Pinkpop 2024, Landgraaf, Netherlands

June 22: Hurricane Festival 2024, Schnee, Germany

June 23: Southside Festival 2024, Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany

June 27: Tinderbox 2024, Odense, Denmark

June 29: Bedford Park, Bedford, United Kingdom

July 2: Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, United Kingdom

July 3: Castlefield Bowl, Manchester, United Kingdom

July 6: Rock Werchter 2024, Werchter, Belgium

July 7: Main Square Festival 2024, Arras, France

July 9: I-Days Festival 2024, Milan

July 10: Festival de Nimes 2024, Nimes, France

July 12: Festival Cruilla, Saint Adrià de Besò, Spain

July 13: Madcool 2024, Madrid

Aug. 12: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Aug. 14: Canadian Tire Center, Ottawa, Canada

Aug. 16: Budweiser Stage, Toronto

Aug 17: International de montgolfières 2024, Saint-jean-sur-richelieu, Canada

Aug. 20: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, N.Y.

Aug. 21: Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, Conn.

Aug 23: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, N.J.

Aug. 24: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, Mass.

Aug. 27: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, N.Y.

Aug. 29: Freedom Mortgage Pavillion, Camden, N.J.

Aug 31: Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, Va.

Sept 1: PNC Music Pavillion, Charlotte, N.C.

Sept. 3: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, Ga.

Sept. 4: Ascend Amphitheatre, Nashville, Tenn.

Sept. 6: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Sept. 7: Pine Knob Music Theater, Clarkson, Mich.

Sept. 9: American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee

Sept. 10: Huntington Bank Pavillon at Northerly Island, Chicago

Sept. 12: Armory, Minneapolis

Sept. 14: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Canada

Sept. 16: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada

Sept. 18: Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Canada.

Lavigne announced the tour in January, UPI reported.

