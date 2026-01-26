‘American Idol’ season 24 premieres tonight on Channel 2

Who will enter the “American Idol” Class of 2026? We’ll find out Monday night when “American Idol” season 24 premieres on Channel 2.

Judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and host Ryan Seacrest welcome the newest class of hopefuls with the first auditions, where future stars take their first steps toward becoming the next American Idol.

The season 24 premiere will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with new episodes every Monday night.

