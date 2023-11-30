American diplomat and Nobel winner Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday at the age of 100, Kissinger Associates, Inc. said in a statement.

Kissinger died in his house in Connecticut, according to Reuters. A cause of death was not provided.

Kissinger worked with U.S. foreign policy through President Richard Nixon and President Gerald Ford’s administrations, according to the Washington Post.

Kissinger was born in Germany in 1923. His family fled Nazi Germany during the war and arrived in the United States in 1938, according to Kissinger Associates, Inc. He became a citizen in 1943.

He served in the Counter Intelligence Corps in occupied Germany and was in the army reserves in the U.S. until 1959. He went on to earn his bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees through Harvard University where he also taught international law for around 20 years. According to Kissinger Associates, Inc., President Nixon appointed him National Security Advisor in 1969 and went on to serve as Secretary of State under both Nixon and Ford.

He helped play a key role in the opening of China, helped to end the Yom Kippur War and also helped bring an end of the Vietnam War. Kissinger helped the former Rhodesia build a representative government and negotiated control agreements with the then-Soviet Union, according to the New York Times.

Kissinger advised 12 presidents, according to the Times. That included John F. Kennedy to Joe Biden.

He also earned a Nobel Peace Prize, according to The Associated Press. He wrote 21 books on national security matters, Kissinger Associates, Inc. said.

Kissinger is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Maginnes Kissinger, according to Kissinger Associates, Inc. He is also survived by his two children from his first marriage and his five grandchildren.

There is a private family service taking place and a memorial service is expected at a later date in New York City. The family is asking donations to be made instead of flowers to: Animal Medical Center, Development Office, 510 East 62nd Street, New York, NY 10065 or Henry A. Kissinger Center for Global Affairs, Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies, 1717 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20036.

More information about Kissinger and his writings can be found on his website.

