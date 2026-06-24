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America 250: Best places to celebrate July 4

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
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Happy 4th FILE PHOTO: WalletHub has ranked the top 100 cities for Fourth of July celebrations. (Jonathan Mauer/Jonathan - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WalletHub has crunched the data and has come up with the best places to celebrate the Fourth of July.

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The company compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. and ranked them based on the balance between cost and fun, using 18 metrics from the cost of beer and wine to the length of the fireworks shows, plus how well the weather will cooperate.

The National Retail Federation estimates that households will spend $9.4 billion this year to celebrate America 250.

The top city, surprisingly, isn’t New York or Washington, D.C.

Instead, Las Vegas tops the list.

The top five are:

  1. Las Vegas
  2. New York
  3. Orlando, Florida
  4. Los Angeles
  5. Minneapolis
  6. St. Paul, Minnesota
  7. San Francisco
  8. Atlanta
  9. Seattle
  10. Sacramento, California
  11. San Diego
  12. Cincinnati
  13. Scottsdale, Arizona
  14. New Orleans
  15. Chicago
  16. Washington, D.C.
  17. Irvine, California
  18. Pittsburgh
  19. Miami
  20. Portland, Oregon
  21. Buffalo, New York
  22. Columbus, Ohio
  23. Oakland, California
  24. St. Louis
  25. Madison, Wisconsin
  26. Kansas City, Missouri
  27. Freemont, California
  28. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  29. Long Beach, California
  30. Charlotte, North Carolina
  31. Denver
  32. Boston
  33. Tucson, Arizona
  34. Raleigh, North Carolina
  35. North Las Vegas, Nevada
  36. Boise, Idaho
  37. Anaheim, California
  38. Nashville, Tennessee
  39. Dallas
  40. Omaha, Nebraska
  41. Louisville, Kentucky
  42. Fort Worth, Texas
  43. Reno, Nevada
  44. Glendale, Arizona
  45. Norfolk, Virginia
  46. Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
  47. Houston
  48. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  49. Oklahoma City
  50. Jacksonville, Florida
  51. San Jose, California
  52. Detroit
  53. Wichita, Kansas
  54. Phoenix, Arizona
  55. Mesa, Arizona
  56. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  57. El Paso, Texas
  58. Tulsa, Oklahoma
  59. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  60. Henderson, Nevada
  61. St. Petersburg, Florida
  62. Fresno, California
  63. Lubbock, Texas
  64. Baltimore
  65. Tampa, Florida
  66. Bakersfield, California
  67. Stockton, California
  68. Lincoln, Nebraska
  69. Santa Ana, California
  70. Indianapolis
  71. Chula Vista, California
  72. Chandler, Arizona
  73. Riverside, California
  74. San Antonio, Texas
  75. Greensboro, North Carolina
  76. Birmingham, Alabama
  77. Chesapeake, Virginia
  78. Gilbert, Arizona
  79. Memphis, Tennessee
  80. Arlington, Texas
  81. Plano, Texas
  82. Durham, North Carolina
  83. San Bernardino, California
  84. Austin, Texas
  85. Philadelphia
  86. Anchorage, Alaska
  87. Honolulu
  88. Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  89. Toledo, Ohio
  90. Aurora, Ohio
  91. Corpus Christi, Texas
  92. Fort Wayne, Indiana
  93. Irving, Texas
  94. Jersey City, New Jersey
  95. Cleveland
  96. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  97. Hialeah, Florida
  98. Newark, New Jersey
  99. Laredo, Texas
  100. Garland, Texas
Best & Worst Places for 4th of July Celebrations
Source: WalletHub
Latest stories as America celebrates its 250th anniversary

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