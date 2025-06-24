Amazon announces expansion of Same-Day, Next-Day delivery

Shoppers in some markets already have access to Amazon’s Same-Day and Next-Day delivery services; now, more areas will be able to experience the perk of online shopping.

Amazon announced it will be expanding its same-day and next-day delivery to more than “4,000 smaller cities, towns, and rural communities.”

The expansion will happen by the end of the year, the company said in a news release.

Amazon is also planning to triple its network by 2026, focusing on small towns and rural areas.

The company said it is “about transforming daily life for rural customers, who typically face limited delivery options when shopping online.” They will be able to get the items deemed “everyday essentials” that cover grocery and household products, which are needed quickly.

"No one wants to wait two days to receive paper towels, diapers, or dog food when they’ve run out," Amazon said in the news release.

There was a 30% increase in same or next day delivery so far this year when compared to data from 2024.

To see if Same-Day Delivery is available, click here or look for “free delivery today” next to product names.

