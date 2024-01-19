Alec Baldwin indicted on manslaughter charges in ‘Rust’ shooting

A New Mexico grand jury indicted actor Alec Baldwin to again face manslaughter charges in the 2021 shooting on the set of “Rust” that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Court records show the grand jury indicted Baldwin on two counts of involuntary manslaughter. In the first, Baldwin is accused of having killed Hutchins “in the commission of Negligent Use of a Firearm.” In the second, he’s accused of having caused her death “by an act committed with the total disregard or indifference for the safety of others.”

Authorities said Baldwin was setting up for a scene while holding a prop revolver when the gun went off, firing a bullet that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied that he pulled the trigger. In a statement obtained Friday by CNN, attorneys for Baldwin said, “We look forward to our day in court.”

Authorities dropped charges against Baldwin in April 2023, citing new evidence and the need for more time to investigate the case. In a report filed in court last summer, firearms expert Lucien Haag said the gun’s trigger would have had to have been pulled to fire the gun.

Special prosecutors brought the case to a grand jury in Santa Fe this week, according to The Associated Press.

Earlier, authorities charged “Rust” assistant director David Halls with negligent use of a deadly weapon. He pleaded no contest to the charge in exchange for a suspended sentence with 6 months of unsupervised probation, court records show.

“Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is also charged with involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in Hutchins’ death. She has pleaded not guilty, with her trial scheduled to begin Feb. 21.

