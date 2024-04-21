74-year-old woman accused in armed robbery of Ohio bank

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 74-year-old Ohio woman is accused of robbing a bank at gunpoint on Friday, authorities said.
According to Butler County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Ann Mayers, of Hamilton, was arrested on Friday and charged with felony counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm and tampering with evidence.
According to a news release, the Fairfield Township Police Department responded at 1:29 p.m. EDT on Friday after receiving a report of a robbery at the AurGroup Credit Union in Fairfield.
Bank employees told officers that the woman, later identified as Mayers, demanded money while displaying a firearm, WHIO-TV reported.
Mayers, who police said did not have a criminal record, left the bank in a silver 2014 Hyundai Elantra, police said.
Authorities later arrested Mayers at her residence in Hamilton, WXIX-TV reported. Mayers allegedly admitted to officers that she had robbed the bank, according to the television station.
Detectives said evidence found inside Mayers’ vehicle included a handgun, WLWT-TV reported.
Mayers remains in custody at the Butler County Jail, police said.
A court appearance has yet to be scheduled, according to online booking records.
