7 shot, 2 trampled in Kansas nightclub shooting, police say

WICHITA, Kan. — Police say seven people were shot inside a nightclub in Wichita, Kansas early Sunday morning and two others sustained traumatic injuries.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday morning in the City Nightz nightclub after someone opened fire following some kind of disturbance, according to KWCH. Officers were in the area and were able to respond quickly.

Wichita Police Department in a statement on Facebook confirmed that seven people were shot and two others suffered a traumatic injury in the incident. The two people were trampled on as everyone was trying to flee from the nightclub, The Associated Press reported.

“At this point, we don’t have any fatalities. We have one critical injury. The rest are all being treated. Everybody is being treated at an area hospital,” said Wichita Police Department Executive Officer Aaron Moses, according to KSNW.

No deaths have been reported but police say they do have a person detained for questioning.

The person in custody has not yet been identified. The possible motive behind the shooting has not yet been released.