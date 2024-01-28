2 detained after infant found wrapped in blanket behind dumpster

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Two people are in custody in Mississippi after a baby was discovered behind a dumpster, wrapped in blankets and sitting in a car seat, authorities said.

Marlid Susana Carballo, 27, and Arsides Gomez, 27, are charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and false reporting of a crime, WREG-TV reported.

According to a Facebook post by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the infant girl, believed to be between 2 and 3 weeks old, was found in the Grove of Cayce Mobile Home park on Wednesday.

Three men were throwing away trash when they heard what they believed to be a baby crying, WREG reported. They looked near the dumpster and found the child, according to the television station.

“The baby had multiple blankets wrapped around it and actually had a blanket over the top of the car seat,” Kelly McMillen, commander of the sheriff’s office, told WREG.

Investigators returned to the mobile home park on Thursday to review security camera footage and check the car seat for fingerprints, the television station reported.

The sheriff’s office has not revealed what led investigators to Carballo and Gomez as suspects. It also was unclear what connection, if any, the suspects had to the infant.

“The infant remains in good condition and continues to recover at the Le Bonheur Medical Center,” in Memphis, Tennessee, the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

“We’re not even sure if this child is from our area,” McMillen said in a statement. “If you’re aware of anybody that’s had a child abducted or that’s been taken by force of violence, you need to contact us immediately.”

