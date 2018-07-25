0 Why was the Grady Curve created?

The city of Atlanta can be a challenge to navigate, whether you are a visitor or a resident. Atlanta has its own unique highway system, with nicknames that become second nature for locals.



While driving in Atlanta, you may have wondered why the Grady Curve, also known as the Downtown Connector, was created. Here's a bit of history on this Atlanta roadway system, and what future traffic plans may entail.

History and background

Also known as the Downtown Connector, the Grady Curve is an integral part of Atlanta's highway infrastructure. It's a stretch where Interstate 75 and Interstate 85 meet and merge in the heart of downtown Atlanta. It was dubbed Grady Curve after Grady Hospital, the regional trauma center that can be seen while traveling on that particular stretch of highway.



In total length, the Downtown Connector is a little over 7.5 miles. The highway system is a relatively new addition to the city of Atlanta. Most portions of the Downtown Connector weren't completed until the 1960s.



Future developments

Congestion and traffic remain top complaints about the Grady Curve. The Georgia Department of Transportation is busy at work trying to implement changes that have been rolled out slowly since late 2017. One improvement is the interstate shields, which give drivers a fair warning that the highway is about to split off into Interstate 75, Interstate 85 and Interstate 20, as well as which lane to get in if they are headed in a certain direction.

