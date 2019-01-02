WATCH: Man allegedly tries to steal bike from police station, gets caught within seconds

GLADSTONE, Ore. - An Oregon man's apparent attempt to steal a bike from a police station went about as badly as you'd expect.
Police said Adam Valle, 26, was caught on surveillance video Thursday using bolt cutters to try to steal the bike, which was chained in front of the Gladstone Police Department, KOIN reported.
He was caught within seconds, police said.
"It's dumb, you know," Gladstone police Sgt. Carl Bell said in an ABC News interview. "I have not actually seen something that blatant because the officers were inside watching on video camera."
On Monday, police shared the surveillance footage on Facebook, where it quickly went viral. By Wednesday morning, the clip had racked up more than 263,000 views and 2,500 shares.
"Suspect arrested for attempting to steal a bike...From the PD!!!!" the post read. "SGT Okerman arrested the suspect after confronting him with a Taser."
Bike Theft
Suspect arrested for attempting to steal a bike...From the PD!!!! SGT Okerman arrested the suspect after confronting him with a Taser. Video of the encounter below.Posted by Gladstone Police Department on Monday, December 31, 2018
Valle is now facing theft, criminal mischief and weapons charges, ABC News reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}