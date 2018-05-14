Restaurant staff brightens Mother's Day for woman eating alone

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. - Staff at a Ruby Tuesday’s brightened the day for a mother eating alone at the restaurant on Mother’s Day.
Barbara Foy was feeling down after not getting a call from her son for Mother’s Day and went to the restaurant for lunch by herself Sunday, according to WMBF.
“I think we were all almost in tears by the end of the story,” Lauren Nave, the restaurant’s general manager, told WMBF. “We wanted to make sure that she knew how special she was on Mother’s Day.”
They doted on the mother, putting together a gift basket and comping her meal, and a customer gave her a rose.
“I really felt like I was queen for a day … Mother for a day,” Foy told WMBF. “I’ve never been made to feel so special.”
