Onlookers form human chain to save disc golfer attacked by alligator in pond

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Onlookers at a disc golf course in Clearwater, Florida, moved quickly to help save a player who was attacked by an alligator when he tried to retrieve his Frisbee from a pond on the course, according to news reports.
The attack happened Monday afternoon at Cliff Stephens Park, when Richard Peel reached into the dark, murky pond and was suddenly bitten by an 11-foot alligator.
A witness said other players nearby quickly linked arms and helped pull Peel to safety.
"I guess they ran over and formed a ladder with each other, and they were able to pull him out," neighbor Derrick Moody told WTVT-TV.
Peel was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, WTVT reported.
Getting the gator ready for transport. pic.twitter.com/XAPZWHvoHA— @myclearwaterPD (@myclearwaterPD) September 10, 2018
Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission caught the large gator and a smaller one too.
A spokeswoman for the agency said players at the course knew the alligator was in the pond.
“The alligator was seen prior to him going into the water, so we always recommend that people stay away from murky waters," FWC spokeswoman Ashley Tyer told the news station.
