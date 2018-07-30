0 Michael C. Carlos Museum: Visitors guide

Widely acclaimed as the South's premier museum of ancient art, the Michael C. Carlos Museum is part of Emory University in Atlanta. Some 17,000 artifacts from ancient Egypt, the Near East, Greece, Rome and Africa give visitors a glimpse into the art and history of world culture from the Renaissance to the present day.



Located at the heart of Emory University's campus, the Carlos is contained in a landmark building designed by noted architect Michael Graves. A 1985 interior renovation and subsequent 35,000-square-foot expansion in 1993 laid the groundwork for the Carlos Museum to become the destination for special exhibitions it is today.



To maximize enjoyment from a visit to the museum, from exhibit selection to attending at times when parking is plentiful, check out this quick-hit visitors guide before you head out:



Location: Michael C. Carlos Museum of Emory University, 571 South Kilgo Circle.



Exhibits: The Carlos is known for inspirational curation, from locally organized exhibitions to those from nationally and internationally celebrated institutions that include the Louvre, British Museum and Israel Museum. "Divine Felines: Cats of Ancient Egypt," featuring cats and lions (along with some dogs and jackals) in ancient Egyptian mythology, kingship and everyday life was a popular exhibit in 2018.



The first half of 2019 brings the startling and moving "DO or DIE: Affect, Ritual, Resistance" exhibit from Dr. Fahamu Pecou. It explores the intersections between African-based spiritual traditions and the United States' political and societal violence against black male bodies.



Things to see and do: Emory provides an online calendar of events at the Michael C. Carlos Museum Atlanta and the selection is both diverse and fascinating. Examples include lectures from noted thinkers, many of them art historians, and the September Beltline Parade lantern workshop.



Podcasts: The Carlos Museum has prepared Carlos Conversations, a series of podcasts that looks at objects in the Carlos Collection in new and unusual ways by sparking conversations between distinguished members of Emory's faculty. Patrons who download a podcast to their smartphone and bring it to the museum receive free admission.



Tickets: General admission for adults costs about $8, with $2 discounts for students, seniors and children ages 6-17. Emory University students, faculty and staff with up-to-date IDs are admitted free.



Groups of more than 10 can request a group tour with at least two weeks' advance notice from an online form.



Directions: Link to a map and detailed directions to the Carlos from its website. The page also gives general directions for reaching the Carlos by car via 75 North, 400 South and West or East Atlanta.



To reach the museum using public transportation, take MARTA bus line 6 Emory from Inman Park and Lindbergh stations or 36 North Decatur from Avondale and Midtown stations.



Parking: Accessible parking for the Carlos is available in the Oxford Road and Fishburne Drive parking decks. Weekdays before 4 p.m., handicap-accessible parking is available in the Oxford Road parking deck. From there, patrons who require handicap accessible parking would enter the Oxford Road building and take the elevator to the top (Plaza) level, then follow accessible route path markers to the rear (Plaza Level) entrance of the museum.



On weekends and after 4 p.m. daily, handicap-designated parking spaces are available on South Kilgo Circle, adjacent to the rear (Plaza Level) entrance of the museum. To park in those spaces, drivers must display a government-issued hangtag.



The Carlos website links to a printable Emory parking map that details an accessible route to the museum from Oxford Deck.



Hours: The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 12 noon to 5 p.m. It is closed on Mondays and Emory University holidays.



For more information:

Michael C. Carlos Museum of Emory University

571 South Kilgo Circle

404-727-4282

www.carlos.emory.edu/

