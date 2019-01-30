Man punches 2 women at Los Angeles hot dog stand

LOS ANGELES - Police are searching for a man who was caught on video punching two women at a hot dog stand in Los Angeles, KTTV reported.
The incident occurred Jan. 26 in the downtown area, the television station reported.
According to police, the two victims were standing in line around 1 a.m. when an argument erupted between the man and the vendor over the cost of the $6 hot dog, KTTV reported.
Attention Los Angeles — this guy brutally punched two women at a hotdog stand on Jan. 26 in the area of 6th & Spring. Someone knows him, and we would like to be one of those people. If you have any info contact Detective Gonzalez 213-996-1851 (after hours contact 213-486-6606). pic.twitter.com/DN1Og1lToM— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 29, 2019
"There was a man that was arguing with the vendor,” Detective Meghan Aguilar told KABC. “At that point, one of the women said, 'Hey, order your hot dog so we can get our food.' The man immediately turned, (and) punched that woman in the face.
“That punch caused the woman to lose consciousness and she fell to the ground. At that point, her friend did try to intervene and she was punched multiple times by the suspect," Aguilar said told the television station.
Several people recorded the incident on cellphone videos, but no one offered to help, KABC reported.
"People shouldn't always necessarily jump into situations where they then put themselves in peril, or in the way of harm, but we would ask that you at least call the police,” Aguilar told the television station. “We can't do our jobs if we don't know what's happening and we aren't called to the area.”
