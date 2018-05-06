LOOK: Princess Charlotte kisses Prince Louis in adorable photos by Kate Middleton

LONDON - Aww!
Britain's Kensington Palace released two adorable photos of new royal baby Prince Louis – including one of his big sister, Princess Charlotte, giving the newborn a kiss on her birthday.
The photos were taken by Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, formerly known as Kate Middleton.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday," Kensington Palace tweeted.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018
This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. pic.twitter.com/H5VVgIwRGp
A second tweet read: "This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April. The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday."
This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018
The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday. pic.twitter.com/bjxhZhvbXN
