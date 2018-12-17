SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - The Disney Channel has fired actor Stoney Westmoreland after police said the man used a dating app to lure a 13-year-old boy for sex.
Westmoreland had a recurring role on the series “Andi Mack" as Ham Mack, the title character’s grandfather.
Police said Westmoreland used the dating app to send explicit photos to someone who he thought was a 13-year-old boy.
Westmoreland was arrested by Salt Lake City police and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force when he arrived at a meeting spot last week.
Police arrested Westmoreland for attempting to entice, seduce or lure a minor by internet or text. He is also facing four counts of dealing in materials harmful to minors, The Washington Post reported.
Westmoreland was taken to Salt Lake County Jail on $30,000 bond, The Post reported.
In a statement to CNN, a Disney official said about Westmoreland’s arrest and firing:
“Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series, which wraps production on its third season next week.”
In addition to “Andi Mack,” Westmoreland has also appeared on “Scandal” and had bit parts on “NCIS,” “Star Trek: Voyager” and “Gilmore Girls,” according to his IMDB filmography.
