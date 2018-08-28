MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two Waffle House employees got into an argument over washing dishes at the restaurant and video of the fight is going viral.
Memphis police told FOX13 the fight happened at 7 a.m. Sunday. Officers were called to the restaurant concerning a simple assault.
Video of the fight, posted on Facebook by Eric Cole, has more than 100,000 views and has been shared more than 2,000 times.
The manager told police the two employees were fighting over washing dishes. The alleged victim was not on the clock, but the other employee was telling her to do the dishes.
They started arguing and eventually things turned physical when the suspect pushed the victim in the back of the head, according to police.
The employees began fighting and were eventually separated.
The suspect said she got into an argument with the other employee. She claimed the other woman hit her first.
Police have not said if charges have been filed.
FOX13 reached out to Waffle House officials for a statement. They said, "The manager handled the situation immediately."
