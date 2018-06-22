0 Blue or grey? Color of shingle at center of homeowner fight with association to sell house

FT. WORTH, Texas - A Texas homeowner’s association will not let a man sell his house because of the color of the roof shingles.

>> Read more trending news

The Tehama Ridge homeowners association refuses to issue Mike Luna a certificate to sell his home because he did not get approval from them first to alter his roof after a strong storm season, association officials told KXAS.

"We need a blessing from the HOA to say there's no violations," Luna told KXAS. "It's taking resources away for my family because we can't sell our home, and there's no empathy whatsoever."

Luna replaced his roof after hail from the 2017 and previous storm seasons damaged portions of it. A roofing contractor who lives in the neighborhood, and has a similar grey color shingle, did the work.

But Luna did not get approval from the HOA to alter his roof and the color of the shingle he used is not allowed under the association bylaws, according to KXAS.

The HOA vice president said that rules are rules and the color of the roof is blue, not grey, according to KXAS.

Homeowner says HOA is preventing him from selling his home https://t.co/2enWRcQ7ol pic.twitter.com/8vyfweMJQx — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) June 22, 2018

Luna’s choices are to get a $5,000 loan for a new roof or continue to fight the association. He said he has contacted an attorney to help settle the matter, according to KXAS.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.