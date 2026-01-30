Record snowfalls in Georgia history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of '78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.

Despite shorter, warmer winters—driven by climate change—in many areas, blizzards are predicted to become more frequent and intense. Since warmer air holds more moisture, more snow is likely to fall when temperatures are just below freezing versus when temperatures are significantly below the 32 degrees Fahrenheit freezing point.

Warmer-than-normal winter air is impacting nearly every region of the U.S., according to a 2024 study by Climate Central. For every 1 degree rise in Fahrenheit the air holds 4% more moisture, creating the right conditions for intense snowfall.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Georgia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to better understand historical snowfall events on a local level. Only one record snowfall for each county was included in the list.

February 10, 1973 (Warren County)

- 1-day snowfall: 14.0 inches

January 24, 1940 (Whitfield County)

- 1-day snowfall: 14.5 inches

February 10, 1973 (Jefferson County)

- 1-day snowfall: 14.8 inches

February 10, 1973 (Jasper County)

- 1-day snowfall: 15.0 inches

March 13, 1993 (Paulding County)

- 1-day snowfall: 15.0 inches

February 10, 1973 (Burke County)

- 1-day snowfall: 16.0 inches

February 10, 1973 (Twiggs County)

- 1-day snowfall: 17.0 inches

March 13, 1993 (Gordon County)

- 1-day snowfall: 18.0 inches

February 10, 1973 (Taylor County)

- 1-day snowfall: 18.5 inches

March 3, 1942 (Polk County)

- 1-day snowfall: 19.3 inches