The J. M. Smucker Company Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Lots of Special Kitty® Wet, Canned
The J. M. Smucker Company today announced a voluntary recall of specific lots of Special Kitty® wet, canned cat food due to health concerns potentially associated with ingredients believed to not meet the Company's quality and safety standards.
