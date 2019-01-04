0
Olde York Potato Chips Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in One Lot of Clancy's Wavy Potato
Olde York Potato Chips of
Brampton, Ontario is recalling Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips 10 oz (UPC 0 41498 16306 8) with the specific lot code BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6 because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. No other lot codes and no other products are involved in this action.
