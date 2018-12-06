0
King Soopers and City Market Recalls Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food Because of Elevated
Following a recall by Sunshine Mills, Inc., King Soopers announced it has removed from sale Abound Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe dog food produced by Sunshine Mills, Inc. sold in King Soopers and City Market stores, located in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming. Only Abound Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe dog food with the listed UPC numbers and Best by Dates are affected by this recall. The recall was initiated because the product had the potential to contain an elevated level of Vitamin D, which may cause renal failure.
