Hiland Dairy Announces Voluntary Recall of Hiland Dairy Half-Gallon Whole Chocolate Milk
Hiland Dairy is announcing a voluntary recall of half-gallon premium whole milk chocolate that is produced at the Kansas City, Missouri facility, over concerns the products may contain eggnog that could affect those individuals that have sensitivity to egg allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
