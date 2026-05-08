Olivia and Liam top the list of most popular US baby names for the seventh year running

WASHINGTON — Olivia and Liam for a seventh year in a row topped the list of names for babies born in the United States in 2025.

The Social Security Administration annually tracks the names given to girls and boys in each state, with lists dating back to 1880. And just in time for Mother’s Day, the agency on Friday released the most popular names from applications for Social Security cards.

Based on cultural and demographic trends, the list shows how names can rise and fall in popularity.

Charlotte climbed to second place among girls, ending Emma’s six-year run in the runner-up slot. Ava slipped out of the Top 10 and was replaced by Eliana.

On the boys’ side, the top four names — Liam, Noah, Oliver and Theodore — held their places.

Top 10 boy names of 2025

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. Theodore

5. Henry

6. James

7. Elijah

8. Mateo

9. William

10. Lucas

Top 10 girl names of 2025

1. Olivia

2. Charlotte

3. Emma

4. Amelia

5. Sophia

6. Mia

7. Isabella

8. Evelyn

9. Sofia

10. Eliana

The fastest-rising baby names — the names growing in popularity — include the boys’ name Kasai, meaning “fire” in Japanese and Swahili, which surged 1,108 spots to enter the top 1,000 for the first time. For girls, the name Klarity, a misspelling of the word “clarity," led all risers, up 1,396 spots into the top 1,000.

The top male names that have decreased in popularity are Karim, Khaza, Khai and Landen. Girl names Aubrie, Cattleya, Jaycee and Zendaya declined the most in popularity over the last year.

The Social Security Administration's latest data show that 3.6 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2025. That's a slight decrease from 3.61 million babies the year before.

The complete, searchable list of baby names is on the Social Security website.

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